WVU Wrestling Drops Conference Home Opener to SDSU

Despite wins from Caleb Rea, Scott Joll, Sean Mullican and Noah Adams, West Virginia dropped its conference home opener to South Dakota State on Friday night, 29-15.

The Jackrabbits had three consecutive pins at 149. 157 and 165 to secure the victory

South Dakota State 29, West Virginia 15

125: No. 22 Danny Vega (SDSU) dec. Joey Thomas (WVU), 15-10

133: Zach Price (SDSU) dec. Lucas Seibert (WVU), 6-4

141: Caleb Rea (WVU) dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU), 2-1 (TB-2)

149: No. 10 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) F Seth Hogue (WVU), 2:08

157: Peyton Smith (SDSU) F Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 6:59

165: No. 23 Tanner Cook F No. 25 Nick Kiussis (WVU), 4:25

174: Scott Joll (WVU) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 8-1

184: No. 15 Zach Carlson (SDSU) TF Hunter DeLong (WVU), 18-3

197: No. 2 Noah Adams (WVU) won via forfeit

HWT: Sean Mullican (WVU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU) 5-2

