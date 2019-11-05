WVU and Texas Tech Searching for Second Big 12 Win Saturday

WVU and Texas Tech have had similar seasons thus far and on Saturday they'll meet in Morgantown. Both teams enter play at 1-4 in the Big 12.

Last year, WVU took down Texas Tech in Lubbock, 42-34. The Red Raiders currently rank eighth in the conference averaging 31 points per game and seventh in points allowed with 29. Quarterback Jett Duffey leads the Red Raiders' offensive attack and has thrown for 1,420 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in six games this season.

Kickoff on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for noon.