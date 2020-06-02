WVU athletes participate in "Black Lives Matter" protest in Morgantown

WVU athletics was well represented at Tuesday's "Black Lives Matter" protest in Morgantown.

West Virginia basketball players Gabe Osabuohien, Taz Sherman & Oscar Tshiebwe along with assistant coach Larry Harrison & WVU alumni forward John Flowers joined hundreds of people who marched in the streets of Morgantown to protest the treatment of black people in America & raise awareness about lives that have been lost in the United States due to police brutality, most recently that of George Floyd.

"This is probably one of the most important things I've ever done," Sherman said. "You just feel an overall camaraderie of everyone coming together for one cause. It was really peaceful."

WVU football head coach Neal Brown & members of the Mountaineer coaching staff were also present along with lineman Dante Stills, Taijh Alston & Jeffrey Pooler.