WVU checks in at No. 24 in final AP Top 25 Poll

West Virginia men's basketball checked in at No. 24 in the final AP Top 25 poll that was released on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers went 21-10 overall including a 9-9 clip in Big 12 play. It was a season that included a 7-game win streak to begin the season, a Big 12 drought of losing 6 of 7 contests and then two consecutive victories to conclude the season, including over No. 4 Baylor in the season finale.

This marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that WVU has finished the season ranked and seventh under coach Bob Huggins.