WVU lands NC State defensive end transfer Boletepeli

West Virginia football has grabbed yet another defensive player out of the NCAA transfer portal.

NC State redshirt sophomore defensive end Joseph Boletepeli announced his commitment on Twitter on Tuesday.

This is WVU fourth transfer of the spring and third defender.

Boletepeli played under former WVU defensive coordinator Tony Gibson last season for the Wolfpack. He appeared in just seven games and registered 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He has three years of playing eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2018.