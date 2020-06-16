WVU products Beasley & Carlen on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Two former WVU football products are on the ballot for the 2021 college football hall of fame which features 78 former FBS players.

All-American cornerback Aaron Beasley is one of them. He was a consensus All-American in 1995 after registering a nation-high 10 interceptions in the 1994 season. He played for the Jaguars, Jets and Falcons throughout his nine year NFL career.

Former Mountaineer coach Jim Carlen is the other. He coached WVU from 1966-69 and led No. 17 WVU to a victory in the 1969 Peach Bowl.

The class will be inducted at an awards dinner in New York on Dec. 7, 2021.