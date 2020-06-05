WVU rising junior Davis playing in Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational this week

WVU rising junior Austin Davis will join nearly 100 of the best college baseball player in the country in this week's Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational which begins on Thursday night.

Davis is playing for CSBI team Unity and is one of four Big 12 players that will play in this showcase in Bryan, Texas. He started in center field & batted lead off.

The Orlando native was off to a great start to his sophomore campaign before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. He batted .322 in 16 games with 19 hits and 10 RBIs.