West Virginia athletics announced on Tuesday that the Mountaineer Ticket Office will be granting full refunds to all fans who purchased tickets for impacted WVU spring sporting events.

Fans who paid with credit card will be automatically reimbursed and fans who paid with cash can email wvugame@mail.wvu.edu to start the refund process.

The Big 12 conference announced on Friday, March 13 that all athletic events are canceled through the end of the academic year.