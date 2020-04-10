WVU's Knapper to transfer to Eastern Kentucky University

Former WVU guard Brandon Knapper has found his next home.

Knapper announced via social media this evening that he will transfer to Eastern Kentucky University of the Ohio Valley conference. Knapper will reunite with his former head coach from prep school Hargrave Military Academy, A.W. Hamilton, who is now the coach of the Colonels.

The South Charleston native played in 27 games this season and averaged just 8 minutes of action with 3 points, 1 assist and 1 rebound.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.