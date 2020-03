After making a name for himself with the XFL's New York Guardians, former WVU safety Dravon Askew-Henry will remain at Metlife Stadium, but make the jump to the NFL's New York Giants.

Askew-Henry signed a two-year deal with Big Blue on Tuesday. He totaled 11 tackles & six passes defended in just 5 games for the Guardians in the XFL.

Dravon started all 51 games of his four-year career for the Mountaineers and as an All Big 12 honorable mention selection after his senior campaign in 2018.