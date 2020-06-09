WVU's Doanes Optimistic About Baseball Future

WVU junior second baseman Tyler Doanes is preparing for this week's MLB Draft with a smile on his face.

If he is not selected in the shortened five-round draft, all signs are pointing to him returning to school to replay his junior season and graduate from college. The NCAA granted all spring athletes eligibility relief.

In three years with the Mountaineers, Doanes has a .310 batting average with six home runs, 62 RBIs and a .395 on-base percentage. Last season, he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and All-Big 12 Tournament Team honors.