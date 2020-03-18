WVU's Irvin & Joseph on the move in NFL free agency

A pair of WVU football standouts are on the move in NFL Free Agency.

Bruce Irvin is headed back to the team that drafted him in the 2012, the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin played in two super bowls for the Hawks and won it with them in 2013. Irvin had played for the Raiders, Falcons and most recently the Panthers last season. He is entering his eighth season in the NFL.

WVU safety from 2012-2015, Karl Joseph, signed a one year deal with the Cleveland Browns. The former first round pick with the Raiders had been with Oakland since he was drafted in 2016.