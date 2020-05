Former WVU star pitched Alek Manoah is preparing for his first full MiLB season, whenever it begins.

Manoah was selected 11th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. Last summer, he pitched in just 17 games for short-season Vancouver and struck out 27 batters with a 2.65 ERA. He is currently the fourth ranked prospect in the Blue Jays organization.