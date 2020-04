Former WVU offensive lineman Colton McKivitz has been training in Arizona for the past four months to prepare for the NFL Draft.

This year, he was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, an All-American and earned a spot in the Senior Bowl. McKivitz also impressed at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, recording the 11th best time in the three cone drill at 7.87.

The Jacobsburg, Ohio native played in 50 games for the Mountaineers from 2015-2019, making 47 starts.