WVU's Norwood Signs as UDFA with Seahawks

WVU defensive back Josh Norwood has signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Norwood suffered a season-ending collarbone injury making an interception against Kansas State on Nov. 16. Last season, he totaled one interception and 63 total tackles. In two years at WVU, Norwood has recorded one interception and 134 total tackles.

Playing his redshirt-freshman season at Ohio State in 2016, Norwood transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community Colllege in 2017, before finishing his final two years of eligibility with the Mountaineers.