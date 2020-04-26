WVU's Tshiebwe to Return for Sophomore Season

WVU star forward Oscar Tshiebwe has announced he will return for his sophomore season.

Tshiebwe requested an evaluation form the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee earlier this month and will not enter the 2020 NBA Draft. An All-Big 12 second team selection this season as a freshman, Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers averaging 11 points and nine rebounds per game. He also totaled four offensive rebounds per contest, which ranked sixth-best in the nation.

The Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo native was also a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.