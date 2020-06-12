WVU's Wolf open to Morgantown return after being passed on in 2020 Draft

No WVU players were selected in the 2020 MLB draft, which was condensed from 40 to 5 rounds due to COVID-19. It marked the first time since 2012 that a Mountaineer was not selected.

This leaves the door open for a return to Morgantown for players like junior pitcher Jackson Wolf. Wolf put it all together this year, posting a 1.05 ERA while striking out 27 batters through 25 innings of work in the shortened season.

He has tossed 119 innings in his three years in Morgantown. Earlier this week, he said if he was not selected in the draft, he would highly consider a return to Mon County Ballpark to redo his junior year.