WVU Preparing for Rejuvenated Kansas Jayhawks

West Virginia will begin Big 12 play in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday against a Jayhawk team that is riding a way of confidence.

KU pulled off an upset against the ACC's Boston College last Friday, defeating the Eagles 48-24 en route to snapping a 48-game losing streak on the road against Power 5 opponents that snapped back to 2008.

Rookie Kansas coach Les Miles and company boast one of the most dynamic backfield in the Big 12 conference. Senior Khalil Herbert and sophomore Pooka Williams combined for 308 yards against Boston College, and will present a unique challenge for the Mountaineer defense.

Kickoff between the Jayhawks and the Mountaineers is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN+.