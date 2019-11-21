Alderson Broaddus Downs WVWC for First Win of Season, 83-79

Updated: Thu 12:53 AM, Nov 21, 2019

KJ Walker had 23 points and 10 assists and Malik Bocook had 16 points and 13 rebounds as Alderson Broaddus (1-3) held on to beat West Virginia Wesleyan (0-5), 83-79.

Clay Todd had 14 points for Wesleyan while Ross Young added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

 