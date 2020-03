The Washenitz Family of Fairmont is remaining positive while sports are paused due to coronavirus.

Mother, Terri, and father, Frank, played basketball at Fairmont State and are motivating their children to keep working towards their goals.

Senior Trey helped lead Fairmont Senior back to the state tournament while sophomore sister Marley garnered first team all-state honors. 10-year-old Mason is continuing to prepare for his little league baseball season.