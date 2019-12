Marley Washenitz scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as Fairmont Senior (4-1) survived a tough test from AAA Martinsburg (1-2), 56-51.

Kiara Crosby added 8 for the Polar Bears.

Olivia Mayer and Morganne Andrews each had 18 to lead the Bulldogs.

Fairmont Senior will play Pike on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.