After going 6-5 last season, Webster County is determined to win its first playoff game in program history in 2019.

Head coach Rodney Tenney begins his second year at the helm of the Highlanders. On offense, senior quarterback Reece Nutter returns after rushing for over 1,400 yards last season. Also, senior running back Dawson Tharp will be back after recording nearly 900 yards on the ground in 2018.

The Highlanders open their season on August 30th hosting Richwood.