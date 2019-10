Fairmont Senior, Doddridge County and Tygarts Valley are all in the top 5 of their respective classes.

In Class A, Doddridge County has moved up to No. 2 while Tygarts Valley checks-in at No. 4.

In Class AA, Fairmont Senior still sits at No. 1 with Bridgeport at No. 6 and North Marion at No. 8. Lewis County has also moved up to No. 10.