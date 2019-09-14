West Virginia Bounces Back with 44-27 Victory over NC State

West Virginia (2-1) bounced back in a major way from its loss to Missouri in Week 2, defeating the ACC's NC State (2-1), 44-27, at a packed & gold rushed Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers rushed for a season-high 173 yards, led by Senior Kennedy Mckoy who had 66 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Austin Kendall was 27-for-40 for 272 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception. Sam James & Ali Jennings both scored their first career touchdowns while George Campbell caught his third touchdown pass in as many games.

The Mountaineers will begin Big 12 play next Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas against the Jayhawks. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.