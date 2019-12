Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 with 10 boards as well as West Virginia (8-1) cruised by Austin Peay (4-5), 84-53 at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday night.

Terry Taylor had 19 points and 6 rebounds to lead Austin Peay.

The Mountaineers had a season-best 21 assists as a team and grabbed 50 rebounds in the victory.

West Virginia returns to the Coliseum on Sunday for a 2 p.m. match up against Nichols State.