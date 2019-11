West Virginia will look to snap its 5-game losing streak against a Kansas State team that's bounced in-and-out of the Top 25 rankings all season.

The Wildcats are coming off a 27-24 defeat to Texas while the Mountaineers lost their fourth consecutive game, falling to Texas Tech, 38-17.

Kickoff between the two is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.