West Virginia Loses Heartbreaker at No. 12 Baylor, 17-14

Miscues, bad snaps and crippling penalties tricked the Mountaineers on Halloween night as West Virginia fell to Baylor, 17-14, in a Waco heartbreaker.

The Mountaineers (3-5) drop to 1-4 in Big 12 play while the Bears (8-0) improve to 4-0 in conference.

Austin Kendall went 20-for-39 for 205 yards, a TD and an interception, while Baylor QB Charlie Brewer threw for 277 yards and a touchdown.

Kendall connected with George Campbell on an 83 yard scoring strike in the third quarter, which was West Virginia's longest pass play since 2012. That tied the score a 7 all with under 7 minutes to play in the frame.

After Brewer connected with Denzel Mimms on the Bears ensuing possession to give Baylor a 14-7 lead, Mountaineer true freshman Winston Wright returned the kickoff 95-yards on his first-ever kickoff return for a touchdown to tie the score at 14.

Baylor's John Mayers connected on a 36 yard field goal to open the fourth quarter to give the Bears a 17-14 advantage, which proved to be the game-winner.

With under 5 minutes to play in the game, West Virginia got in field goal range and redshirt freshman Casey Legg, on for his first career FG, connected from 43 yards. However, the made kick was negated by a delay of game and his next kick from 48 yards was blocked by the Bears.

WVU got the ball back with 38 seconds to play and down just three, but after starting the drive at their own 5 yard line and with no timeouts, the Mountaineers ran out of time.

West Virginia will return home after a winless October to face Texas Tech next Saturday at noon at Milan Puskar Stadium.