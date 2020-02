Tynice Martin had a game-high 20 points and Kari Niblack added 15 points with 12 rebounds as West Virginia snapped its three-game losing streak over Texas Tech, 67-60.

Madisen Smith returned from injury and scored 13 points with 4 assists.

Andraya Adams led the Lady Red Raiders with 15 points.

WVU will look to make it two in a row when it travels to Texas on Monday at 8:30 p.m.