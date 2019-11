West Virginia snapped a 5-game losing streak in style on Saturday as the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 in the Big 12) outlasted No. 24 Kansas State, 24-20, in Manhattan on Saturday.

Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege made his first start as a Mountaineer and made it count as he went 20-for-30 with 234 yards and three touchdowns.

Redshirt senior cornerback Hakeem Bailey made a game sealing interception with under 30 seconds to play.