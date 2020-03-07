West Virginia Upsets No. 4 Baylor in Regular Season Finale, 76-64

West Virginia is ending its 2020 regular season campaign with a win for the ages as the Mountaineers defeated No. 4 Baylor, 76-64, to finish the regular season at 21-10 and 9-9 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers earn the No. 6 in next week's conference tournament and will play No. 3 Oklahoma in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 9 p.m. in Kansas City.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. had a game-high 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe poured in 16 points and 12 rebounds. Miles McBride had 12 points and Sean McNeil added 11 points.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 21 points and Davion Mitchell added 15.