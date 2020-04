WVU's own Colton McKivitz waited until Day 3, but the former offensive lineman finally heard his name called.

The 2019 co-Big 12 offensive lineman of the year & All-American was selected 153rd overall in the 5th round of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Colton started all 12 games for the Mountaineers this past season and 47 total in his WVU career.

He participated in the 2020 Senior Bowl & NFL combine.