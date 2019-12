Jaidyn West scored a career-high 42 points as the sophomore point guard led Notre Dame to a season-opening victory over Preston, 80-55.

Wade Britton added 16 and Kobe Martino added 14 with four threes. Nick Smith had 20 points to lead the Knights.

There will be no rest for the weary for Notre Dame as the Irish will play in the Country Roads tip-off at University High School against Morgantown this Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Knights travel to Tucker County on Saturday.