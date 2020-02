Clay-Battelle led for the majority of the contest but Wheeling Central's Avery Lee hit the go-ahead basket with under 10 seconds to go as the Knights came back to defeat the Cee Bees, 87-85, in the 2A OVAC semis.

Lee finished with a game-high 31 points.

Coltin Barr was the lead man for Clay-Battelle with 19 points