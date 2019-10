Morgantown took a 28-13 lead to start the fourth quarter but Wheeling Park rallied off 21 unanswered points to come back and stun the Mohigans on senior night, 34-28.

With the loss, Morgantown drops to 1-6 on the season while the Patriots improve to 5-1.

Wheeling Park was led by 353 yards and 3 touchdowns from quarterback Alex Dunlevy while Preston Fox paced the Mohigans with 123 yards and 2 scores on the ground.