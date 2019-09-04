Young WVU Team Experiencing Growing Pains on Pitch

It was no secret that there would be some growing pains for the now ranked No. 22 West Virginia women's soccer in 2019. Seven starters had to be replaced. Their early non-conference schedule included three top-10 teams, including No. 9 Penn State this Friday.

The Mountaineers have already lost to No. 3 Stanford and No. 6 Virginia, while surrendering 7 combined goals.

But Nikki Izzo-Brown and her young Mountaineer team got back to the basics this week as they look to rebound against a tough Nittany Lion team at Dick Delsk Stadium on Friday.