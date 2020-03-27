Boggs, Ammons & Daniels Honored with AAA All-State Selections

University's Ashten Boggs was a first team selection & Morgantown's Kailtyn Ammons & Buckhannon-Upshur's Shelby McDaniels were honored with Class AAA All-State selections when the teams were released today.
Boggs found herself on the first team for the second consecutive season after leading the Hawks to back-to-back state tournaments. The senior guard averaged nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds in her senior campaign & will play at Edinboro University next year.
Ammons was named the captain of the second team. The sophomore poured in 16 points and 8 rebounds for a Mohigan squad who turned a 2-5 start into a state tournament berth.
B-U sophomore McDaniels was also a member of the second team after pacing the Lady Bucs with 14 points a contest.
Below are the full list of AAA all-state selections.
First Team
Kalissa Lacy, George Washington; Jr. (Captain)
Ashten Boggs, University; Sr.
Bre Wilson, Parkersburg; Sr.
Haley McClure, Greenbrier East; Sr.
Elizabeth Cadle, Woodrow Wilson; Sr.
Makenna Winans, Parkersburg South; Sr.
Shanley Woods, Wheeling Park; Sr.
Aleea Crites, Parkersburg; Sr.
Second Team
Kaitlyn Ammons, Morgantown; Jr. (Captain)
Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Soph.
Myra Cuffee, South Charleston; Sr.
Amya Damon, Greenbrier East; Soph.
Jada Brooks, Spring Mills; Sr.
Victoria Staunton, Woodrow Wilson; Sr
Jasmine Symns, Riverside; Sr.
Maliha Witten, South Charleston; Jr.
Third Team
Madison Slash, Huntington; Sr. (Captain)
Prosperity Stitt, Martinsburg; Jr.
Maddi Leggett, Parkersburg; Sr.
Autumn Lewis, Cabell Midland; Jr.
Morganne Andrews, Martinsburg; Sr.
Alezha Turner, Huntington; Sr.
Cloey Frantz, Woodrow Wilson; Jr.
Kiersten Eggleton, St. Albans; Sr.
Honorable Mention
Bella Abernathy, Wheeling Park; Lindsey Garrison, Wheeling Park; Jayde Allie, Cabell Midland; Rylee Allie, Cabell Midland; Allison Burdette, Musselman; Macie Chrisman, Jefferson; Abbie Cohen, University; Kat Corbin, Hampshire; Janaia Fargo, Musselman; Mya Griffin, Spring Mills; Lauren Harmison, George Washington; Catherine Hunnell, John Marshall; McKenzie Jolliffe, Martinsburg; Jordan Kerr, Musselman; Brooklyn Maxwell, Buckhannon-Upshhur; Olivia Mayer, Martinsburg; Sydney Meredith, Spring Valley; Mallory Napolillo, University; Maggie Oduor, Hurricane; Kate Perkins, Greenbrier East; Genevieve Potter, South Charleston; Maggie Richards, Parkersburg; Katlyn Sarver, Ripley; Brea Saunders, Spring Valley; Natalyia Sayles, Capital; Taylor Scott, Princeton; Carsynn Sines, Preston; Kati Swann, Huntington; Michelle Thomas, Preston; Keanti Thompson, Woodrow Wilson; Jamara Walton, Woodrow Wilson; Erin Williams, Parkersburg South