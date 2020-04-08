Jones Representing WVU Basketball Overseas

Former Mountaineer Kevin Jones has spent the last seven years playing professional basketball on the international stage.

Jones has played in Japan for the last two years in addition to France, Spain, Russia, Serbia and the Philippines.

A second team All-American and All-Big East first team selection, Jones is one of the most dominant forwards in WVU history. He was a key part of WVU's Final Four run in 2010 and averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds as a senior.

Jones is also a member of Best Virginia, WVU's alumni team in The Basketball Tournament.

