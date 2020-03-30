NCAA grants spring athletes extra year of eligibility

On Monday, the NCAA Division I council voted to grant an additional year of eligibility to spring athletes whose seasons were impacted by the coronavirus.

The NCAA also voted to adjust financial aid rules to carry more student-athletes on scholarship,

Schools are not required to provide the same amount of aid to student-athletes who would have played their last season in 2019-20 if they choose to use their additional season in 2020-21.

Additionally, the council also increased the roster limit for baseball which was the only spring sport that had a limit.