eClerx is Recognized Among Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx is honored to be among Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City. eClerx is a global company that provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, and technology companies.

This year's honorees represent world-class organizations that are at the forefront of their respective fields, ranging from companies and firms in consulting, data and digital media, consumer tech, healthcare, public relations, recruiting, real estate, law, and financial services. The top 100 companies were chosen based on their respective workplace policies, practices, and demographics.

"We have a small company spirit within a medium-to-large company infrastructure. Globally, the roles are very autonomous and entrepreneurial. If you want to make an impact, you can, and you have the backing of a large and mature company to support you. Creativity is supported and rewarded when directed towards the client's success and growing our business. One thing that's extremely important for us is embracing and promoting diversity throughout the company." Prital Shah, Head of HR, Onshore

eClerx offers an extraordinarily wide range of career opportunities across geographies. With backgrounds ranging from risk management, consulting, and product control to predictive analytics, social media, and digital asset management, our 13,000 people combine to create a wealth of intellectual capital and functional expertise that is unparalleled in our industry.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs 13,000 people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

