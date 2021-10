INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or "the Company") (NYSE: LSPD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lightspeed is the subject of a research report published by Spruce Point Capital Management on September 29, 2021. The report alleges that: "Evidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume ("GTV") by 10% – a payment volume metric that a former employee described as 'smoke and mirrors.' [. . .] Evidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed's IPO, despite management's claims that Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") is increasing. [. . .] Recent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices. [. . .] Weak governance standards and worrisome auditor oversight by PwC under a concerning CFO, who was tied to a prior technology roll-up scandal." Based on this report, shares of Lightspeed dropped by 12% on the same day.

