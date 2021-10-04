Remarkety Launches Email Capture Booster To Help Retailers Optimize Site and Cart Abandonment Launched via WooCommerce, the new solution improves cart abandonment recovery and customer identification

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopTalk Fall Meetup – Remarkety , a leading eCommerce data-driven marketing platform, today announced the launch of Email Capture Booster. Unlike traditional email capture solutions, Remarkety's solution strategically interacts with the customer at a crucial trigger point within their shopping experience, as soon as they add-to-cart.

"Our customers had been asking us for a new way of addressing cart abandonment, one that wasn't so intruding like email capture triggers can often feel," said Joel Presman, General Manager and Co-founder of Remarkety. "The Email Capture Booster feature was built with the customer experience in mind and finding the right balance for engagement to maximize brand performance. We have seen up to 30 percent improvement of cart abandonment recovery with our early users."

Remarkety's new solution ensures shoppers have time to interact with brands and show interest, mitigating the risks of having the user experience come off as intrusive and thus losing the opportunity to drive 1:1 engagement and nurture the relationship altogether. Through implementing an intelligent email capture tool like Remarkety's, retailers stand a better chance of obtaining emails from consumers that are likely to shop with them.

Maya Yeshurun, VP, Marketing of Remarkety added: "As the holiday season approaches, it's ever more important for retailers to recover carts more quickly to stay ahead of the competition; and as shoppers are looking to complete purchases quickly and efficiently."

This announcement coincides with the upcoming Shoptalk Fall Meetup from October 19-21, the premier conference for vendors and retailers to come together to explore the future of retail. Remarkety's Email Capture Booster is available to all WooCommerce customers globally, for more information or a demo, visit https://www.remarkety.com/demo/ .

About Remarkety

Remarkety, a Namagoo company, is a leading eCommerce data-driven marketing platform changing the way SMB retailers market and resell to their customers by giving them an enterprise-grade marketing power. Purpose-built for eCommerce, Remarkety draws on consumer shopping behavior to segment customers and apply predictive algorithms, giving marketers the tools they need to create and deliver highly captivating, data-driven campaigns that propel customers to action and drive revenue.

