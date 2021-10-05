WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Aurora Institute ( @Aurora_Inst ) released Habits of Success: Helping Students Develop Essential Skills for Learning, Work, and Life , a new report offering guidance for K-12 districts and schools that compiles and synthesizes the latest research and knowledge on emerging practices for habits of success.

Aurora Institute Creates Blueprint for Educators to Help Students Develop Habits of Success in New Report

Schools, districts, and states have recently devoted an increasing level of attention to helping students develop habits of success. Success in most professional and personal pursuits requires an additional set of skills and dispositions, in addition to academic knowledge, that can be learned in school and anytime/anywhere. These "habits of success" include self-direction, collaboration, communication, self-awareness, social awareness, and others.

In Habits of Success: Helping Students Develop Essential Skills for Learning, Work, and Life, author Eliot Levine , the Aurora Institute's Research Director and leader of CompetencyWorks, uses extensive practice examples and research findings to help practitioners implement frameworks to support students in developing essential skills for learning, work, and life.

"Habits of Success are widely recognized as being important for lifelong learning, and this report synthesizes the latest research and practice knowledge and resources across the education field," said Susan Patrick , the Aurora Institute President and CEO. "Students, practitioners, and education leaders will all benefit immensely from Levine's work."

About the Aurora Institute: Aurora's mission is to drive the transformation of education systems and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough policies and practices to ensure high-quality learning for all. Aurora is shaping the future of teaching and learning for more than 14 million students through its work in policy advocacy, research, and field-building/convening. We work on systems change in K-12 education, identify root causes in structures, promote best practices, examine policy barriers, and make recommendations for change. Aurora has a national and global view of education innovation and lifts up promising policies and practices that yield improved outcomes for students. Aurora envisions a world where all people are empowered to attain the knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary to achieve success, contribute to their communities, and advance society. For more information visit www.aurora-institute.org .

