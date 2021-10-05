Clinical Research Leaders Showcase Innovation At Advarra's Onsemble Conference Parexel, Moffitt Cancer Center, Duke School of Medicine among speakers at premier clinical research community conference.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in practice management technology for clinical research and regulatory review solutions, today kicked off Onsemble, the premier conference for the research community, which is held over four days. The virtual conference has drawn a record attendance over 1,500 and features innovative clinical research institutions highlighting the role of technology in streamlining operations, improving collaboration, and making clinical research safer, smarter, and faster.

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. (PRNewsfoto/Advarra)

Onsemble has drawn a record attendance over 1,500 and features innovative clinical research institutions.

The Onsemble Conference is designed to maximize collaboration and sharing of best practices through panels, workshops, and roundtables, featuring over 30 sessions focused on organizations transforming clinical research and the latest Advarra technology product innovations. The Onsemble event will showcase leading sponsor, CRO, and site organizations with key sessions including:

Firma Clinical, G1 Therapeutics and Novant Health discussing how to improve site feasibility & selection through collaboration.

Syneos Health, Parexel, and University of Colorado outlining creative approaches to accelerate study startup.

Prism Health North Texas provides perspectives on improving financial management and reporting using a Clinical Trial Management Software.

Duke School of Medicine highlighting clinical research unit scorecards and discusses metrics that drive performance.

Advarra sharing best practices on how sites and sponsors can work together to Improve site experience.

"We partner with our academic medical center, integrated health system, and commercial site customers to rethink the ways in which clinical trials are conducted. Thanks to innovations in technology and process, clinical trials are experiencing a digital renaissance, and Advarra's customers are at the vanguard of that change," said Jonathan Shough, President of Advarra Technology Solutions. "Onsemble is the ideal community event to showcase the innovations accelerating and streamlining the development of life-changing therapies."

The virtual event takes place October 5-8 and welcomes Onsemble Community members from many research disciplines and departments. Those attending include members of Clinical Trials Office leadership, clinical research coordinators, data managers, and regulatory managers. Other attendees represent financial management, clinical informatics, and biostatistics teams. Attendees can earn Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits from ACRP, California Board of Nursing, PRIM&R, and SOCRA.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advarra