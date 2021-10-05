Coldwell Banker Announces Acquisition of Iconic Manhattan Real Estate Brand Warburg Realty

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC and Warburg Realty, two of the most trusted and exemplary real estate companies in America, have joined together to form Coldwell Banker Warburg, a legacy New York firm leveraging the worldwide global power of the Coldwell Banker brand name. The new powerhouse Coldwell Banker Warburg will be fully rebranded in January of 2022, following filing with the State.

Warburg Realty and Coldwell Banker each bring more than 100 years of industry experience and success, originating from opposite coasts of the country. The companies were established within a decade of each other, Coldwell Banker in San Francisco in 1906 and Warburg Realty in New York in 1896. The newly combined entity is thus grounded in 240 combined years of industry knowledge and proven track records of excellence.

Chief Executive Officer of Warburg Realty Frederick Warburg Peters, along with his management team and elite brokerage force, will remain with the newly combined company. Warburg Realty will retain its two prime office locations, comprising more than 120 affiliated sales professionals.

Coldwell Banker Warburg will be the first acquisition to be fully branded under the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, underlining the significance of a top-quality New York presence added to the Coldwell Banker brand's best-in-class client services in such markets as Los Angeles, Aspen, Colorado and Miami.

For over 120 years, Warburg Realty has defined the highest standard in luxury real estate brokerage and has built, managed, and brokered many of New York City's most prominent houses and apartments. While Warburg has maintained a cutting-edge profile and constantly adapted to an ever-changing industry, the addition of the Coldwell Banker brand's cutting-edge suite of marketing, education, and state-of-the-art technology tools will enable the firm to even more effectively spread its wings. Led by CEO, broker, and real estate innovator Frederick Warburg Peters and headquartered on Madison Avenue, the company's affiliated agents are strategically located across Manhattan to ensure every client has seamless access to the city's finest properties.

Warburg Realty luxury agents are leaders in the New York Market and this partnership will provide them with the Coldwell Banker brand's powerful Global Luxury certification program and access to a global network of luxury experts to better serve their high-net-worth clientele. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program represents over $168 million in sales volume daily based on 2020 data. Having a New York presence will significantly strengthen the company's global position while reinforcing Warburg's leadership in the New York luxury space.

The newly minted Coldwell Banker Warburg will continue to deliver the same top-quality services clients have come to expect. Enjoying centuries of joint experience and on-the-ground resources, Coldwell Banker Warburg will continue to push the industry forward.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for both Coldwell Banker and Warburg Realty. This marks the Coldwell Banker brand's expansion into Manhattan and solidifies our presence in the New York luxury real estate landscape. With its storied legacy and tradition of extraordinary service, Warburg has earned significant respect from customers, colleagues, and me. We have a strong personal relationship, and I have deep admiration for Frederick and the entire Warburg team. We look forward to further strengthening our position as a North Star of luxury real estate in New York City for many more decades to come."

—M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"I am extremely proud and happy to see Warburg Realty become a partner in the Coldwell Banker brand's Global Luxury initiative. Throughout my 40-year career in residential real estate, I have worked to elevate the integrity and professionalism of our industry. Working with the Coldwell Banker brand, I am giving Warburg agents the finest tools to create even more value for our clients and customers. I know this joining of congruent brands will benefit us all. We can't wait to get started!"

—Frederick Warburg Peters, CEO, Coldwell Banker Warburg

Coldwell Banker Warburg will operate as part of Coldwell Banker Realty, the company-owned offices of Coldwell Banker. A subsidiary of Realogy (NYSE: RLGY), which owns the Coldwell Banker company-owned offices, acquired Warburg Realty.

