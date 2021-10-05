Lindemann to use significant knowledge of microbiology to assist with programming and initiatives related to the gastrointestinal microbiome

Grain Foods Foundation Welcomes Gut Microbiome Expert Stephen Lindemann, PhD, to Scientific Advisory Board Lindemann to use significant knowledge of microbiology to assist with programming and initiatives related to the gastrointestinal microbiome

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grain Foods Foundation announced the addition of Stephen Lindemann, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Lindemann is an Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science and a Courtesy Professor in the Departments of Nutrition Science and Biological Sciences at Purdue University.

"There's never been a better time to add Dr. Lindemann's expertise to the Foundation."

As a researcher with a rare combination of expertise in pathogenic bacteria, innate immunity, and molecular microbial ecology, Dr. Lindemann has been a powerful resource for the U.S Department of Agriculture and the U.S Army, who have both been supporting his research into everyday substances and their effect on gut health in the average person.

"With the majority of adult Americans paying attention to what they are putting in their body now more than ever, there's never been a better time to add Dr. Lindemann's expertise to the Foundation," said Christine Cochran, executive director for the Grain Foods Foundation. "His groundbreaking research has produced practical, evidence-based advice that can prevent disease and improve lives, and we look forward to working with him to help provide accurate information on gastrointestinal health to both the nutrition community and the public."

As a researcher who seeks to identify how dietary changes can impact the gut microbiome and human disease, Lindemann is equally excited to work with the group to help educate Americans on how they can prevent disease by improving gut health.

"It's an honor to be joining the Scientific Advisory Board," Lindemann said. "What we eat can drastically influence our health, and I'm excited to be working with the Grain Foods Foundation to get the word out on how a healthy gut microbiome can help support a healthy life."

Dr. Lindemann joins the current members of the Scientific Advisory Board:

Glenn Gaesser , PhD (Chairman) , Professor of Exercise Science and Health Promotion and Director of the Healthy Lifestyles Research Center at Arizona State University

Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, FACSM, Assistant Professor at the University of Virginia , Research Assistant Professor at the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University , and fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine

Pamela Cureton, RD , LDN, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Angela Ginn-Meadow, RD , LDN, CDE, Senior Education Coordinator at the University of Maryland's Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology

Dyan Hes, MD , owner and medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City

Julie Miller Jones , PhD, LN, CNS , Professor Emeritus at St. Catherine University

Richard D. Mattes , MPH, PhD, RD , Distinguished Professor of Nutrition Science at Purdue University

Sylvia Melendez-Klinger , DBA, MS, RD, LDN, founder of Hispanic Food Communications

Bruce Young , MD, Silverman Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York University School of Medicine

About Grain Foods Foundation

Formed in 2004, Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is a group of thought leaders and advocates for ALL grain foods and believes everybody needs grain food to enjoy a happy and healthy life. Committed to nutrition education programming that is firmly rooted in science, GFF is a strong advocate for our members, and a resource for consumers and the media who want to learn more about the role of grains in a well-balanced eating pattern. GFF offers research-based information and resources to members, partners, influencers, policymakers and consumers through a comprehensive communications campaign, conferences, webinars, research tools, social media and more. GFF is committed to bringing fact-based information and common sense to the consumer. For more information, visit grainfoodsfoundation.org.

