Horizon3.ai Named a Winner of The Pitch 2021 By Constellation Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon3.ai today announced it was named a first-place winner of The Pitch, a new competition for enterprise startups hosted by Constellation Research. The industry wide two-day event brought together startup founders, enterprise technology decision makers, venture capitalists, and system integrators to identify the next big player in innovation. Horizon3.ai was chosen as a leading startup in Core Tech Infrastructure and Platforms.

Continuously pentesting your enterprise helps you proactively find and fix security weaknesses before criminals exploit them. Autonomous pentesting services from Horizon3.ai serve as your “sparring partner,” helping you proactively improve the effectiveness of your security controls.

"Autonomous Pentesting will fundamentally change how enterprises assess, report, and improve their security posture."

- Snehal Antani , CEO, Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai enables organizations to see their enterprise through the eyes of an attacker. Our autonomous penetration testing platform, NodeZero, continuously assesses your attack surface, identifying ways an attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise your systems and data. Our core innovation is the use of knowledge graph analytics combined with adaptive attack algorithms. We give IT administrators and network engineers 'security superpowers,' enabling them to operate like ethical hackers with 20 years of experience. Our bigger vision is to deliver continuous attack paired with continuous defense, the ultimate purple team, executing an integrated learning loop that gets smarter with every interaction, all delivered as an Autonomous Security Platform.

"Winning The Pitch, whose judges were comprised of enterprise executives and savvy investors, validates our thesis that Autonomous Pentesting is going to fundamentally change how enterprises assess, report, and improve their security posture. Ray and the Constellation team have an incredible network of thought leaders, which makes winning this award even more of an honor! We were thrilled to be part of the lineup." – Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai

To kick off the competition, over 100 enterprise startups from around the world were evaluated. Preliminary qualified applicants submitted 7-minute pitch videos of their latest ideas. The Constellation Academy judges determined finalists in six different categories and invited these companies to a closed room event to be grilled for 90 minutes. The Pitch winners were chosen for having the most innovative solutions, the highest growth in stakeholder wealth, and the best transformative business models.

"The winners of The Pitch are arguably some of the best enterprise tech startups in their early stages of growth," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "The Constellation Academy judges found it hard to choose from so many impressive finalists, but this year's winner stood out from the rest based on their creative ideas and compelling pitch of growth and success. The Pitch was a hit with both the participants and judges, and we're already looking forward to next year."

The Pitch was held as a virtual event this year, but Constellation plans to hold the event in a hybrid format in years to come. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/thepitch2021 .

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai's mission is to help you find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, our autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. You will see your enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identify your ineffective security controls, and ensure your limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

