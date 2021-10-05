Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation Among First In South Florida To Accept Cryptocurrency Donations

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to raising essential funds for the patients and families of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, announced today that it has begun accepting cryptocurrency donations.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation is among the first nonprofits, and believed to be the first healthcare foundation in South Florida, to begin accepting cryptocurrency donations. This addition comes ahead of #BitCoinTuesday on Tuesday, November 30, a major giving day for the digital currency community.

Donations in the following cryptocurrencies are now accepted by Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Amp (AMP), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ChainLink (LINK), Dai (DAI), Dogecoin (DOGE), The Graph (GRT), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Litecoin (LTC), Storj (STORJ), UMA (UMA), Zcash (ZEC), 0x (ZRX) and 1inch (1INCH) and more!

By accepting cryptocurrencies, Nicklaus Children's is offering supporters with cryptocurrency portfolios the ability to support the organization in a tax-efficient way. The IRS classifies cryptocurrency donations as property, meaning they are not subject to capital gains tax and are tax-deductible on the donor's tax returns.

"We are so excited to begin accepting cryptocurrencies as a donation method to benefit the children and families we serve every day," said Michelle Boggs, president of Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation. "We hope that by adding this method of giving, we will reach more people who want to support the life-saving work of our hospital, and do so in a fast, easy, secure transaction."

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation has partnered with The Giving Block to accept cryptocurrency donations.

To donate cryptocurrency to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org/crypto.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 390 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org .

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to support the delivery of and access to world-class healthcare at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only freestanding children's hospital. Founded in 1982 as Miami Children's Hospital Foundation, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation was the vision of Ambassador David M. Walters who, after losing his 6-year-old granddaughter to leukemia in 1970 due to lack of medical resources, vowed no child would ever have to leave South Florida for healthcare. Today, alongside major benefactors Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation is dedicated to raising critical funds for patients and families served at the 309-bed flagship facility and its network of outpatient centers, extending from southern Miami-Dade to Martin County. For more information, visit https://give.nicklauschildrens.org.

About The Giving Block

The Giving Block equips nonprofits to fundraise cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, providing education, training and a technical solution. For nonprofits who choose to go the extra mile, they advise on crypto fundraising strategies, and/or pair nonprofits up with partner crypto organizations, elevating fundraising and awareness outcomes. Ultimately, they help nonprofits build a cryptocurrency fundraising program, and a brand in the cryptocurrency industry.

