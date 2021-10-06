NEXE Coffee Expands Espresso Line Offering With Two New Blends

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it is adding a second and third premium espresso product to its lineup. These two additional coffee products will launch on October 8, 2021, in the U.S. and Canada at nexecoffee.com .

NEXE Coffee is packaged exclusively in the Company's proprietary, made in North America, single-serve, fully-compostable, plant-based NEXE pod. The pods for this product line are compatible with the popular Nespresso® OriginalLine machines. Both new coffees are available in packages of 10, 20, or 30 pods.

"We are very proud of these two new coffee products that will help us to serve the over US$25 billion single-serve coffee pod market.1 Coffee continues to be our main focus and we are very excited to add more coffee SKUs to our product line-up," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. "As we enter Fall, we are primed to give our customers a convenient, great tasting and a hassle-free, zero-waste experience to kick off their workday, school day, or simply to enjoy a premium experience at home."



New NEXE Espresso Blends:

Medium Roast Espresso Blend: Full-bodied and smooth, NEXE's medium roast espresso brings together high-grade, certified organic beans, roasted in small batches. The Company works with women-led cooperatives in Sumatra to source beans that are sustainably grown, as well as with producers in Peru and Ethiopia .



French Roast Espresso Blend: Grown in the rugged mountain jungles of Sumatra , NEXE's french roast has a clean, juicy body, with hints of lemon-lime, cacao, pipe tobacco, light ginger, and a long finish. The certified organic beans are cultivated, harvested, hand sorted and wet hulled by a women-led cooperative.

"We have chosen our partners with values that reflect our own, for their social and environmentally sustainable practices, as well as for their great coffee," added Ash Guglani. "The beans are ground and packaged at our facility and sealed for freshness in our NEXE pod."

It took over six years of research and development to create the NEXE pod. These pods can break down in as little as 30 days in a municipal composting facility. This is similar to the time it takes for an apple core to decompose.

More than 59 billion coffee pods are consumed each year with an estimated 56 billion single serve pods going to landfill.2 Standard coffee pods can take hundreds of years to break down and can leave behind contamination and microplastics. Recyclable pods often include non-recyclable plastic and aluminum - making them less likely to be recycled properly or recycled at all.

These two new products complement NEXE's first espresso product made from three hand-selected Ethiopian, Sumatra, and Peruvian beans. The premium blend has a well-balanced exotic flavour, a sweet brown sugar, vanilla, and honey aroma, as well as a clean, smooth, juicy, medium body.

*NEXE Innovations, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Management Cease Trade Order

Regarding the management cease trade order (MCTO) that was announced on September 29, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a revocation order on October 1, 2021, as the Company's audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and associated officers' certifications, have been filed with the applicable securities commissions and are available on www.sedar.com.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, over 50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60 million raised to date from equity and government funding and over six years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more at https://nexeinnovations.com/investors/ .

