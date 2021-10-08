Now, click wherever you are! Meet Cheongju Craft Biennale 2021 online

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Cheongju Craft Biennale, the world's first and largest festival in the craft field, started in 1999 and held for the 12th time this year. This biennale, which will be held online until October 17, is held in Cheongju, a city where the world's best metal movable type, Jikji, was printed as a World Record Heritage site.

Mulyana_Into the Abyss(2021)

The theme of the 2021 Cheongju Craft Biennale, which can be met anywhere in the world, at any time, by anyone, is 'Tools of Conviviality'. In the book 'Tools for Conviviality (1973)' by Austrian thinker

Ivan Illich

, who criticized the era in which tools dominate humans and argued that tools should have a limit to the growth of tools to restore humanity. The borrowed theme will make people sympathize with the essence of

and the value of where they help each other and live happily together as a 'Tool' that makes mankind enjoyable and beneficial.

Biennale operates an online biennale for visitors who cannot come to Korea. In the online biennale, can meet 1,192 works by 309 artists from 32 countries around the world and watch various programs such as Main Exhibition, Invited Country Exhibition, International Craft Competition, Chungbuk Craft Workshop, Craft Camp, and Art Bridge project at the online biennale.

In the online VR gallery, people can see the 360-degree video of the exhibition hall. Also, watch the craft work production processes and interview videos online.

In particular, it is difficult to find similar cases around the world in the 'Drone Video'of the exhibition space taken with a drone.

Despite

the COVID-19 outbreak, people can check out the internationally grown biennale through unique online contents such as

and .

The Biennale Organizing Committee said that it hopes that many people who love Korean crafts can appreciate various and beautiful crafts through this online biennale. In addition, the organizing committee said it hopes that many crafts people around the world will be comforted through crafts despite the COVID-19 situation.

The 2021 Cheongju Craft Biennale online exhibition can be viewed on the official website (www.okcj.org), and on the official You Tube channel. The online biennale can be viewed after October 17, when the biennale closed, and can be viewed in both Korean and English.

