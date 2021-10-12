Blo Blow Dry Bar Marches Forward with Largest Multi-Unit Deal in Brand History

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, announced today the signing of a seven-unit franchise agreement in the Houston-area. Blo Blow Dry Bar continues to see impressive growth, especially in Texas, with the newest agreement bringing the total to 32 locations across the state, adding to the robust total of more than 130 locations open and in development across North America.

Stephanie and Mike Winsor are the husband-and-wife duo behind the seven-unit agreement. Mike earned his degree in petroleum engineering and spent the last five years as a COO at a privately held oil and gas company, which recently sold to a large publicly traded company. Stephanie graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in business, where her initial interest in franchising was developed. With Stephanie's knowledge and passion for opening a franchise and Mike's business-savvy background and leadership skills, the couple has decided to embark on this journey together as co-owners of seven Blo Blow Dry Bars across Houston-Proper. Prior to their newest venture, Stephanie and Mike have owned and operated approximately 20 investment properties over the years.

Stephanie and Mike are currently in the process of securing the first location in their hometown of Kingwood, which is slated to open early 2022. Once further into the development phase for Kingwood, they plan to concurrently find locations for the remaining six locations, focusing on the greater Houston market throughout Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Montgomery counties. The Winsor family has resided in Houston since 2007 and moved to Kingwood in 2009, where they raise their three daughters and are very active in the community.

"Our family is very grounded here in Kingwood, so we are very excited to be bringing this service to our community," said Stephanie. "We originally planned to open three units, but after talking with and getting to know the Blo Blow Dry Bar team, we decided to sign on for seven. I think that is a testament to their leadership, successful business model and support provided to franchisees. This opportunity also allows us to play a role in the rebuilding of our community, which is still making strides toward recovery from the impacts of hurricane Harvey."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

"Texas continues to be a strong area for our growth and development due to its demographics and demand for our services," said Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "The Winsors are well equipped to bring this project to life based on their previous business knowledge and community-focused mindset. Franchisees like Stephanie and Mike who work alongside our brand, play a crucial role in bringing exceptional service to more communities across the U.S."

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"Blo Blow Dry Bar has proven itself to be a strong business investment for individuals looking to kickstart a career in franchising," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Stephanie and Mike's historic seven-unit deal is proof that once people learn about us, they will want to jump right in and go all the way. This growth is immensely important to the brand, our franchisees and each community we're located in. Every new deal allows us to broaden our reach, making more guests feel beautiful inside and out."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

